Davante Adams has interesting analogy for his relationship with Jimmy Garoppolo

September 11, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Davante Adams motions to the Raiders crowd

Dec 4, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Davante Adams seems like he is prepared to take his relationship with Jimmy Garoppolo to the next level.

Garoppolo and Adams helped the Las Vegas Raiders begin their season on a high note Sunday with a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos. Adams had a fairly quiet game by his standards with 6 catches for 66 yards. Garoppolo felt Adams’ day could have been even better had the quarterback not missed him on a throw.

Jimmy G. apologized to Adams for the misfire, and Adams shared his thoughts on the exchange. The Pro Bowl receiver used a funny analogy.

“That, to me, that’s like you arguing with your girl and she says, ‘I’m sorry.’ Alright, let’s watch a movie now. We good,” Adams said. “Don’t need to act pis-ed off for the rest of the night and all of that. So it makes it real easy to grow with somebody and continue to go and try to win when you got somebody like that.”

Adams meant all of that in a good way, we think. There was some concern during the offseason that he was unhappy about the Raiders signing Garoppolo, but the two appear to be committed to making things work. What more can a happy couple do?

Davante AdamsJimmy GaroppoloLas Vegas Raiders
