Davante Adams sends cryptic message on social media

March 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Davante Adams motions to the crowd

Dec 4, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams sent a cryptic message Monday that suggested some discontent with the team’s current situation.

Adams sent the message on social media and while it did not directly mention the Raiders or anything football-related, many viewed it as a critical message.

“If we haven’t talked in the last 3 weeks don’t hit me about this s–t,” Adams wrote. “Thanks.”

Earlier Monday, the Raiders had agreed to terms with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Some saw Adams’ message as a sign of displeasure with that move.

Adams had originally pursued a trade to the Raiders for a reunion with his friend and college quarterback Derek Carr. The team dumped Carr after just one season with Adams, a move the wide receiver did not seem pleased with. He did say later, however, that he remained committed to the organization.

It is certainly possible that Adams was hopeful that the Raiders might pursue a different quarterback instead of Garoppolo.

