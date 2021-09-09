Davante Adams offers blunt take on contract negotiations with Packers

Davante Adams has said he is open to remaining with the Green Bay Packers beyond the 2021 season regardless of what happens with Aaron Rodgers, but it sounds like the star wide receiver expects to hit free agency.

Adams was asked on Wednesday if he believes he and the Packers will work out a contract extension before the team’s season opener on Sunday. He offered a very blunt response.

Davante Adams on the chances of getting a contract extension done before the season opener, which has been a point where deals have gotten done in the past: "No. No chance." Ok, then. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 8, 2021

Adams has made it clear that he will not settle for anything other than becoming the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. He’s set to make $12.5 million in the final year of his contract this season. DeAndre Hopkins is currently the highest-paid receiver in the league with an average annual value of more than $27 million per year.

Many Packers fans felt the writing was on the wall for Adams when he and Rodgers shared the same cryptic social media post this summer. Adams has said he won’t take less than market value even if Rodgers remains in Green Bay, so perhaps the team simply wants to spend the money elsewhere.