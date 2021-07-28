Davante Adams makes clear statement about contract he wants from Packers

Davante Adams is entering the final season of his contract with the Green Bay Packers, and he’s drawn a pretty clear line in the sand regarding what he wants in a potential extension.

Adams made clear Wednesday that Aaron Rodgers’ decision to report to camp and play in 2021 does not impact his contractual demands. Adams made clear that he wants and expects to become the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, and will not settle for less than that from the Packers or anyone else.

Asked if Aaron Rodgers' return impacts Davante Adams' openness to signing an extension that doesn't make him the NFL's highest-paid receiver, Adams says: "That's not gonna happen." Says he's not a baby, has money and will show up, but not taking less than he's worth. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 28, 2021

Adams said: "I've earned the right to be paid the highest in the league." — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) July 28, 2021

Adams did not sound inclined to continue engaging in contract talks with the Packers during the season, pointing out that he would not be focused on negotiations while playing in games.

In terms of resuming talks, Adams said he doesn't want to focus on money while he's playing because he's totally committed to the game. He said he doesn't know if a deal can be done during the season because he won't be focused on it. "Right now it's just about playing the game." — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) July 28, 2021

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL in terms of average annual value at $27.25 million per year. Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper leads the pack in terms of base salary at $20 million. Adams is due to make a base salary of $12.25 million in 2021.

Reports made clear that Adams did not get what he felt was a fair offer from Green Bay, leading to a breakdown in negotiations. The fact that that was followed by a rather telling social media post has led many to believe that Adams will play out the final year of his deal and then walk. Adams sounds comfortable staying with the Packers, but the 28-year-old All-Pro wants to be paid. If they won’t do it, he’s willing to find someone who will.

Believe it or not, Adams’ comments weren’t even the big story of the day in Packers camp.