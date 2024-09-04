Davante Adams responds to DeSean Jackson’s bombshell claim

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is not happy with DeSean Jackson over Jackson’s recent public comments.

In a recent appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” Jackson said he had spoken to Adams and claimed Adams is unhappy with the Raiders, though he also suggested he was reluctant to put the information out there.

“Me and Davante, we’ve talked, and I hate to do it because I don’t want to be the guy that’s ‘Oh, D-Jax said this and said that,’ but at the end of the day [Davante] isn’t happy,” Jackson said.

Adams responded to those comments on Wednesday, and he disputed that he and Jackson had ever had such a discussion.

#Raiders WR Davante Adams took exception to DeSean Jackson saying Adams was "unhappy" in Las Vegas. "I've probably spoken to DeSean Jackson maybe three or four times in my life and I never had a conversation with him. Ever. And I put that on my kids." — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 4, 2024

“I’ve probably spoken to DeSean Jackson maybe three or four times in my life and I never had a conversation with him. Ever. And I put that on my kids,” Adams said. “Whatever you see, if it ain’t from the horse’s mouth, it’s probably bulls–t.

“In terms of me being upset or not being happy in this organization, it’s just a bunch of BS that’s just meant to throw everybody off and get clickbait. If I was pissed off, I mean, I wouldn’t be here right now.”

Rumors of Adams’ unhappiness in Las Vegas have lingered for a year now. He has somewhat contributed to them as well, whether he intended to or not. When given the chance, however, he has always denied them publicly, and has not caused any off-field issues for the Raiders.

Adams has also been the subject of trade rumors, but he brushed those aside during the offseason as well. For now, he clearly is not going anywhere.