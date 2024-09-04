 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 4, 2024

Davante Adams responds to DeSean Jackson’s bombshell claim

September 4, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Davante Adams motions to the Raiders crowd

Dec 4, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is not happy with DeSean Jackson over Jackson’s recent public comments.

In a recent appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” Jackson said he had spoken to Adams and claimed Adams is unhappy with the Raiders, though he also suggested he was reluctant to put the information out there.

“Me and Davante, we’ve talked, and I hate to do it because I don’t want to be the guy that’s ‘Oh, D-Jax said this and said that,’ but at the end of the day [Davante] isn’t happy,” Jackson said.

Adams responded to those comments on Wednesday, and he disputed that he and Jackson had ever had such a discussion.

“I’ve probably spoken to DeSean Jackson maybe three or four times in my life and I never had a conversation with him. Ever. And I put that on my kids,” Adams said. “Whatever you see, if it ain’t from the horse’s mouth, it’s probably bulls–t.

“In terms of me being upset or not being happy in this organization, it’s just a bunch of BS that’s just meant to throw everybody off and get clickbait. If I was pissed off, I mean, I wouldn’t be here right now.”

Rumors of Adams’ unhappiness in Las Vegas have lingered for a year now. He has somewhat contributed to them as well, whether he intended to or not. When given the chance, however, he has always denied them publicly, and has not caused any off-field issues for the Raiders.

Adams has also been the subject of trade rumors, but he brushed those aside during the offseason as well. For now, he clearly is not going anywhere.

Article Tags

Davante AdamsDeSean JacksonLas Vegas Raiders
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus