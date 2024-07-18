Davante Adams makes notable admission about recent trade rumors

Davante Adams insists he is happy with the Las Vegas Raiders heading into the 2024 season, but the star wide receiver did make one admission this week about all the buzz that has surrounded him.

Adams’ agents issued a statement on Wednesday essentially saying any talk of Adams wanting out of Las Vegas is nonsense. Adams himself also discussed the rumors during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast that was published earlier in the day.

Adams told Sharpe that he is “locked in with the Raiders” and feels “really good” about the current direction of the team. The 31-year-old also acknowledged the obvious, which is that whether he remains in Las Vegas is not entirely up to him.

“If that ever changes, if that got to a point where they weren’t feeling the same way, I ain’t done playing, so obviously we would figure out whatever we needed to figure out,” Adams said, as transcribed by Eric Edholm of NFL.com.

Adams then admitted that there is one quarterback he would want to play with if he ever did leave the Raiders. You can probably guess which QB that is.

“Well, I’ll answer it like this: If I’m gonna be reunited with anybody, it would be Aaron (Rodgers),” Adams said.

Though he sounds open to playing with Rodgers again, Adams said it is not an opportunity he is pursuing. Those who heard the comment Rodgers recently made about his former teammate might have thought something was in the works.

In May, Adams seemed to somewhat regret forcing his way to the Raiders. Adams then made some remarks in the Netflix show “Receiver” that made it clear he does not like having a bad quarterback.

All of that has fueled the speculation that Adams could eventually seek a trade, but it does not sound like he is going anywhere in the near future.