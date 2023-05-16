Davante Adams has troubling comments about Raiders

Davante Adams is not thrilled with the Las Vegas Raiders at the moment.

Adams has dropped subtle hints this offseason that he is unhappy with some of the decisions the Raiders have made. One of those hints came in the form of a cryptic message on social media after Las Vegas signed veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

While he did not explicitly say that he disagreed with the Garoppolo signing, Adams told Mirin Fader of The Ringer that he and the Raiders’ decision-makers have not been on the same page about the direction of the team’s offense.

“(The front office) thinks this is the best bet for us right now to put us in a position to be urgent,” Adams told Fader in an interview that was published Tuesday. “We don’t see eye-to-eye on what we think is best for us right now.”

Adams did say he appreciates that the Raiders have given him input into roster decisions, but it does not sound like they took his advice.

“I’m going to have to buy into this and try to be as optimistic as possible,” Adams added. “It’s not what I expected to happen, but it’s something that’s the reality now.”

It seems fairly obviously that Adams was not in favor of replacing Derek Carr with Garoppolo. Carr and Adams were teammates at Fresno State, and Carr’s presence was a big reason the star wide receiver forced his way from Green Bay to Las Vegas. Adams seemed openly unhappy when the Raiders moved on from Carr.

Garoppolo is known much more for his quick release than his ability to push the ball downfield. Adams indicated to The Ringer that he is concerned about that.

“It all depends on the style of ball that we play,” Adams said. “If we play a certain brand of ball, I can get [Garoppolo] to conform to whatever. But if we use him a certain type of way, then it’s going to make it tough for us to maximize who we should be this year.”

Adams is the type of elite playmaker who can produce with any quarterback. That was evident last year when he went from Aaron Rodgers to Carr and still caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns. Perhaps he will do the same with Garoppolo, but things could get ugly in Vegas if the offense takes a step back.