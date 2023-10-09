Davante Adams has surprising praise for Jimmy Garoppolo

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is working on his rapport with new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and Adams had some surprising praise to offer Garoppolo.

Adams praised Garoppolo’s willingness to adapt to feedback from teammates, going as far as to say that Garoppolo is the best quarterback he has ever played with in terms of taking accountability. That is high praise, as Adams has notably played with Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr.

“Jimmy’s an easy guy to work with because he’s one of the best that I’ve been around at any position, let alone quarterback, of taking accountability,” Adams said, via Dan Graziano of ESPN. “Not taking anything away from Derek and Aaron, but Jimmy does a good job of not coming in acting like he knows everything. He’s open to suggestions and me talking through ways that I’ve done in the past.”

Perhaps this is not a huge surprise, as Rodgers in particular is known for being very demanding of those he plays with. Garoppolo takes a different approach, and Adams sounds like he appreciates that he can give Garoppolo some extra guidance.

Adams seems to really like playing with another quarterback on the Raiders’ roster. Combined with a reaction that some saw as critical of Garoppolo’s offseason arrival, there have been questions about the relationship between the two, but they seem to be on the right track.