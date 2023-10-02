 Skip to main content
Davante Adams had great quote about playing through shoulder injury

October 2, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Aug 14, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Davante Adams suffered a shoulder injury during the first half of Sunday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, but the star wide receiver gave a great reason for playing through the ailment.

Adams hurt his right shoulder when a defender landed on him as the Pro Bowl wideout was trying to reach back across his body to haul in a pass.

Adams later returned to the game, which was a good sign. He finished with 8 catches for 75 yards, surpassing 10,000 receiving yards for his career.

After his team’s 24-17 loss, Adams told reporters his shoulder did not feel good but that he had to “nut it up.”

The Raiders were already without Jimmy Garoppolo, who did not clear concussion protocol in time to play on Sunday. Adams knew how much the team needed him, especially with rookie Aidan O’Connell under center. That toughness should go a long way in the locker room.

Davante Adams
