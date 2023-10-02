Davante Adams had great quote about playing through shoulder injury

Davante Adams suffered a shoulder injury during the first half of Sunday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, but the star wide receiver gave a great reason for playing through the ailment.

Adams hurt his right shoulder when a defender landed on him as the Pro Bowl wideout was trying to reach back across his body to haul in a pass.

Raiders WR Davante Adams just went down with a shoulder injury. Hope he’s alright🙏 pic.twitter.com/G3M0LkyRsv — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) October 1, 2023

Adams later returned to the game, which was a good sign. He finished with 8 catches for 75 yards, surpassing 10,000 receiving yards for his career.

After his team’s 24-17 loss, Adams told reporters his shoulder did not feel good but that he had to “nut it up.”

Davante Adams says his shoulder "definitely does not feel good right now" he says walking to the locker room he didn't think he would be able to go back into the game but he had to "nut it up" — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) October 2, 2023

The Raiders were already without Jimmy Garoppolo, who did not clear concussion protocol in time to play on Sunday. Adams knew how much the team needed him, especially with rookie Aidan O’Connell under center. That toughness should go a long way in the locker room.