Davante Adams reportedly open to remaining with Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have reportedly reached an agreement that will allow Rodgers to leave the team after the 2021 season, but that does not necessarily mean Davante Adams will follow him out the door.

Adams is entering the final season of his contract with the Packers. He and Rodgers have a close relationship, and many have assumed he won’t want to remain in Green Bay without Rodgers. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Adams is still willing to discuss a possible contract extension with the Packers.

With Aaron Rodgers expected to return to Green Bay while giving the Packers more cap room, Davante Adams now is willing to listen to any contract discussions the team would like to have, per sources. Adams open to a deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2021

The new agreement between Rodgers and the Packers (more details here) is expected to create immediate salary cap space. If Green Bay wants to use some of that to make Adams the highest-paid receiver in football, he is apparently all ears.

Rodgers and Adams both shared the same photo on social media over the weekend and made it seem like 2021 will be their last hurrah. That could simply mean their last hurrah as teammates, even if Adams chooses to stay.

Despite missing two games, Adams led the NFL in touchdown receptions last season with 18. His 115 catches were tied for second in the league and his 1,374 yards ranked fifth. Contract talks between him and the Packers were said to have fallen apart recently, but they are surprisingly back on.