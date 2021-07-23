Report: Contract talks between Davante Adams, Packers fall apart

The Green Bay Packers were hoping to work out a contract extension with Davante Adams this offseason even amid the Aaron Rodgers drama, but it does not sound like that is going to happen.

Adams’ representatives and the Packers have broken off extension talks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Adams was looking to become the highest-paid wide receiver in football, and Green Bay did not make an offer that reflected that. As a result, the talks are now said to be in a “bad place” after months of negotiations.

That may be relevant to the Rodgers situation. James Jones, who played with Rodgers in Green Bay and is still close friends with the star quarterback, hinted last month at why Rodgers is so upset with the Packers. Jones said Rodgers is fed up with the team letting veteran players walk rather than re-signing them and going all-in to contend for Super Bowls.

Adams is set to make $12.5 million in the final year of his contract this season. He has not ruled out re-signing with the Packers even if Rodgers leaves, but he’s now a big step closer to free agency.

Despite missing two games, Adams led the NFL in touchdown receptions last season with 18. His 115 receptions were tied for second in the league and his 1,374 yards ranked fifth. You could easily make the argument that he and Rodgers are the best QB-wide receiver duo in football.

Rodgers still has yet to report to the Packers, but he is expected to play this season. Most people believe there is only one possible outcome for the two sides at this point.