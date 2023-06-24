 Skip to main content
Davante Adams has charge dropped in photographer incident

June 24, 2023
by Grey Papke
Dec 4, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is in the clear on at least one aspect of his legal issue stemming from a confrontation with a video crew member.

A prosecutor dropped the assault charge against Adams stemming from the Oct. 10 incident, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City municipal court confirmed Friday to Robert A. Cronkleton of the Kansas City Star. The case is now considered closed.

Adams was seen shoving the man as he left the field following a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Police did pursue a misdemeanor assault charge at the time, but that is no longer the case.

Adams is still facing a civil suit as a result of the incident. The alleged victim, Park Zebley, filed a lawsuit last month seeking damages after he claimed the Adams shove led to concussion symptoms and death threats.

Davante Adams
