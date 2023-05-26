Davante Adams sued by photographer over shoving incident

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing a lawsuit over an incident that saw him shove a photographer following a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 10.

Park Zebley, a 20-year-old student carrying video equipment as a freelancer for ESPN, is suing Adams, as well as the Raiders and Chiefs, over the post-Monday Night Football shove. Zebley alleged in the complaint that he was diagnosed with concussion symptoms, was targeted online, and feared for his life.

Adams is still facing one charge of misdemeanor assault stemming from the incident, but Zebley argues that this is insufficient.

“A municipal misdemeanor battery charge is not sufficient,” Zebley said in a statement to David Hudnall of the Kansas City Star. “I’m looking for justice. You can’t shove someone down and walk off like it didn’t happen. Not in real life.”

Zebley, who is seeking compensation over the incident, claims in the suit that Raiders fans discovered his identity and circulated it online, leading to death threats that caused him to feel “concerned for his own safety.”

Adams offered a public apology after the game and was not disciplined by the NFL. The incident came at the end of a 30-29 Raiders loss which saw the team’s rally fall short on the final drive.