Davante Adams clears up speculation about Raiders future

Davante Adams has invited some speculation about his future with the Las Vegas Raiders after the team signaled it would move on from quarterback Derek Carr at the end of the season. On Wednesday, he rather firmly cleared that up.

Adams said he “definitely” wants to remain with the Raiders even without Carr, adding that he dreamed of playing for the franchise even before Carr was with them.

Davante Adams asked if he wants to be here next year "Yeah, definitely. . . my dream was to play for this team before [Derek Carr] was here." #Raiders — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) January 4, 2023

Adams was the big offseason trade acquisition for the Raiders last offseason. He and Carr had been teammates at Fresno State and were friends, which made his initial comments after Carr’s benching somewhat alarming. Adams only seemed to double down after that.

The Raiders will be saving plenty of money by moving on from Carr at the end of the year. The assurances from Adams should help soothe any concerns from the Raiders’ point of view, and they may swing for the fences when it comes to getting their star wide receiver a new quarterback.