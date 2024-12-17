Davante Adams has savage quote about facing Bears

Davante Adams no longer faces the Chicago Bears twice a season like he did when he was with the Green Bay Packers, and it sounds like the star wide receiver misses those days.

Adams made some brutally honest remarks about the Bears during a Tuesday interview on the “Up & Adams” show. When host Kay Adams, a Chicago native, brought up the Bears, Davante admitted that he and his former Packers teammates used to have infinite confidence heading into games against their rival.

Rather than worrying about whether they were going to beat the Bears, Adams said the Packers focused on which records they were going to set when facing Chicago.

“Back in the day, being a Packer playing the Bears, we didn’t go into that game ever worrying about are we gonna win the game. We were thinking about how crazy we were gonna go in the game,” Adams said. “Like, can I set a record? Can I score twice? It was like that type of feel. Not to be disrespectful, it’s just naturally as a Packer, you hate the Bears. We have respect for every team we play, but you just don’t respect them to the level of they’re a top-tier team that can compete with us. We went into it just ready to steamroll them and hopefully have the best game of the year.”

Adams faced the Bears 16 times as a member of the Packers. He had over 100 yards receiving in four of those games, according to StatMuse. Adams has 10 touchdowns in his career against Chicago. The Packers went 13-2 in those games.

Aaron Rodgers openly spoke about how much he owned the Bears during the quarterback’s time in Green Bay. That attitude was clearly contagious.