David Baker resignation leads to unfair email speculation

David Baker resigned on Saturday from his role as the president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The announcement was shared via a press release that included comments from both Baker and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

In the release, Baker said he and his family wanted to move back home after spending time in Canton, Ohio. He also said he wanted to spend time with his family.

The full statement from the Hall of Fame, which now will have new leadership pic.twitter.com/DNthbLOEB0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2021

Though the move is effective immediately, Baker says he will still continue to be available for ceremonial duties “over the coming weeks ahead.”

Baker, 68, spent eight years as the President and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was best known for the videos where he surprised Hall of Fame inductees with the news they had been elected to Canton. Baker’s 6-foot-9 and 400-pound figure stood out in these videos.

Unfortunately for Baker, the suddenness of his announcement and the timing has led to unfair speculation. Some are wondering whether Baker is getting the Jon Gruden treatment and had some emails uncovered by the NFL.

Any speculation of that nature is unfair and a problem created by the NFL. The league stretched its power by leaking private emails sent by Gruden that were uncovered in an unrelated investigation. They have since said there are no other damaging emails. But then a day later this announcement came out, leading some to wonder about it.

The NFL has violated its trust with the public and is paying the price. Their actions have had multiple consequences, and there is now a demand from the public to see what else was uncovered in the original Washington investigation. Baker had absolutely nothing to do with that, unless the league leaks something to suggest otherwise. The NFL’s actions have cast suspicion upon everything now. That is a matter they need to fix.