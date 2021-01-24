Report: Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston regardless of head coach

There has been a lot of talk about the Houston Texans potentially salvaging their relationship with Deshaun Watson if they hire the right head coach, but apparently that is not going to have any impact on the quarterback’s mindset.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that Watson wants out of Houston regardless of whom the team hires as its next head coach. Watson has already decided he wants a trade, and it doesn’t sound like anything is going to change his mind.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is considered one of the top candidates for the Texans head coach job. Before Watson’s relationship with the Texans soured, there were reports that he wanted Bieniemy to be the team’s next coach. That has led many to believe Houston wants to hire Bieniemy to please Watson.

Bieniemy was not on Houston’s initial list of candidates, so it may not be a coincidence that he is suddenly considered one of the favorites to land the job.

Watson has a full no-trade clause in his contract, which means he has some control over where he ends up. He reportedly wants a trade to one of these two teams.