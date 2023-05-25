David Montgomery throws some shade at Bears

David Montgomery spent the first four years of his career with the Chicago Bears before signing with the Detroit Lions this offseason. Some would view that as a lateral move, but the running back sees it as a big upgrade.

Montgomery was a guest on the premiere episode of “Lions Gaming,” which is hosted by defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson. The former third-round pick reflected on his time in Chicago and said losing so many games “sucked the fun” out of football for him. He also indicated that he did not feel the Bears appreciated him.

“I like to compete. That is what football is about. It’s so refreshing to be at a place where I am appreciated,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery had his workload reduced last season. He had just 201 carries in 16 games after carrying the ball 225 times in 13 games the year before. Montgomery had his only 1,000-yard season when he carried the ball 247 times in 2020.

The Bears made the playoffs in that 2020 season, but it was all downhill from there. They finished 6-11 in 2021 and won just three games last year.

Detroit has not been much better, though they did go 9-8 last year and just barely miss the playoffs. Montgomery probably feels even better about his role with the Lions after a recent trade his new team made.