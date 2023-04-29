Lions trade D’Andre Swift to NFC team

The Philadelphia Eagles have added another playmaker to their backfield.

The Eagles on Saturday acquired running back D’Andre Swift in a trade with the Detroit Lions. Detroit will send Swift and a seventh-round draft pick to Philly in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a seventh-round pick this year, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Swift became expendable after the Lions drafted former Alabama star running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick on Thursday night.

Swift was viewed as a breakout candidate in his third NFL season, but the Lions did not give him the workload that many expected them to. A big reason for that is that the former Georgia star has struggled to stay heathy since Detroit drafted him in the second round back in 2020.

Swift finished with 931 total scrimmage yards and 8 touchdowns last season. While those numbers are not terrible, the stat line was a disappointment after some thought he would be the focal point of Detroit’s offense.

The Eagles lost Miles Sanders in free agency, but they have now added Swift to a backfield that includes Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell and Trey Sermon.