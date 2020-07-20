David Njoku seemingly addresses trade demand with tweet

David Njoku said through his agent earlier this month that he wants the Browns to trade him, but the tight end seemingly wants the people of Cleveland to know it is nothing personal.

On Monday, Njoku sent a tweet expressing his appreciation for Browns fans and the city of Cleveland. The tweet seemed to be in direct relation to the trade rumors surrounding the former first-round pick.

I want to make something very clear. I love the city of Cleveland with all my heart. This game is filled with a lot of complications but don’t think for a second that I don’t love and appreciate Cleveland and all that it has done for me — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) July 20, 2020

Njoku’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said on July 3 that the Browns have been informed Njoku wants a trade. No reason for the demand was given, but there has been speculation that Njoku is worried about his role in the offense with the Browns having signed veteran tight end Austin Hooper this offseason. They also have two stud wide receivers in Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry and a star running back in Nick Chubb, so perhaps Njoku feels there are not enough balls to go around.

Though he was limited to just four games because of injuries last season, the Browns reportedly want Njoku to remain with the team in 2020. The 24-year-old caught 56 passes for 639 yards and four touchdowns in 2018 and will be viewed as a breakout candidate again entering this season. You can understand why Cleveland would want to keep him around.