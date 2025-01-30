Ex-Stanford coach David Shaw lands new job in NFL

Former Stanford head coach David Shaw is getting a pretty high-profile NFL job.

Shaw is being hired as the Detroit Lions’ new pass game coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Shaw agreed to a multi-year deal to take on the position.

Shaw was considered for at least one offensive coordinator job this offseason and is held in high regard throughout the league. He worked as a senior executive with the Denver Broncos last season, where he presumably forged a relationship with new Lions offensive coordinator John Morton.

The previous Lions pass game coordinator was Tanner Engstrand. Engstrand has not formally left the role, but has been heavily linked to the New York Jets offensive coordinator job.

Shaw was Stanford’s head coach from 2011-2022. He went 96-54 in 12 seasons at the school before resigning after the 2022 campaign.