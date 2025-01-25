David Shaw emerges as candidate for NFL OC job

Former Stanford coach David Shaw has emerged as a candidate for one NFL offensive coordinator vacancy.

Shaw will interview for the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator position, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. Shaw had previously interviewed for the head coaching position that ultimately went to Ben Johnson.

Shaw is one of four known candidates for the Bears offensive coordinator job. He coached Stanford from 2011 to 2022 and spent last year as a senior personnel executive with the Denver Broncos. He was also rumored to be of interest for one other head coaching position this cycle.

While Johnson will ultimately have a huge say in running the Chicago offense, Shaw is a respected mind who has garnered a lot of NFL attention in recent years. He went 96-54 as Stanford’s head coach and has plenty of coaching experience, though most of it came at the college level.

Johnson is targeting some big and experienced name for his staff, including a fairly high-profile one for defensive coordinator.