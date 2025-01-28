 Skip to main content
Lions hire new OC to replace Ben Johnson

January 28, 2025
by Steve DelVecchio
A Detroit Lions helmet

Dec 3, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Detroit Lions helmet during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions have hired a new offensive coordinator to replace Ben Johnson.

Former Denver Broncos pass game coordinator John Morton has agreed to a deal to become the new offensive coordinator in Detroit, according to multiple reports.

Morton is a Michigan native who has previous experience working for Dan Campbell and the Lions. He spent the 2022 season as a senior offensive assistant in Detroit.

The 55-year-old Morton has been the Broncos’ pass game coordinator since 2023, working under Sean Payton. He was part of a coaching staff that helped Bo Nix put together an extremely impressive rookie season this year.

Morton has been an offensive coordinator in the past. He served in that role under Pete Carroll at USC for two years, and did so at the NFL level for the New York Jets in 2017.

Morton inherits one of the league’s best offenses, anchored by an elite running back pairing in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Lions fans will hope that he retains some of Johnson’s elaborate trick plays as he takes over the job.