Panthers owner David Tepper hilariously dropped S-bomb on TV broadcast

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper got a little bit blue on Friday night’s preseason telecast.

Tepper was a guest in the booth on the Panthers’ local telecast of what turned out to be a 31-3 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The owner caught himself about to drop the S-bomb on the air — then went ahead and did it anyway.

“I was going to say s— but I can’t say that on TV,” Tepper said.

Analyst Steve Smith pointed out to Tepper that he’d just said it, and joked that the owner was going to get fined. Tepper’s great response: “I can afford it.”

Tepper purchased the Panthers for a reported $2.275 billion in 2018, so yes, he can afford any fine. He’s shown himself to be a man of the people before, and if anything, this is just going to make him more endearing.