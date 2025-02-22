Dolphins star accuses team of pulling petty move

Miami Dolphins standout safety Jevon Holland suggested the team is pulling a petty move towards him ahead of his upcoming free agency.

Holland said on his “Breakin’ House Rules” podcast that he feels the Dolphins are sending a clear message to him through their social media activity. He pointed to a Valentine’s Day post made by the Dolphins in which he was notably absent, and suggested the team was trying to “phase (him) out.”

“Transparently, seeing the Dolphins post things like the Valentine’s Day stuff or any type of edit. You can see guys that may not be here next year or may be somewhere else are just not in it,” Holland said (5:18 into the video). “I’m following them on Instagram, right? And I’m not in none of this s–t no more. I’m like, OK, they’ve kind of moved on.

“I get it. I understand the decision to do that because I would do the same thing if I was in the same position. But from my perspective, I’m just watching it like — I get it, but like, OK, this is the effect of being a free agent. Your team, or what was your team, starts to phase you out, in a way. And you can kind of feel that through the fans, as well. They’re like, ‘ah, you know, we’re onto the next one.'”

Holland added that he understood why the team might want to spotlight players who are likely to be with the team in 2025, but it was still jarring for him.

Ironically, changing one’s social media profiles is a popular tactic among players that are looking to be traded or cut. Holland thinks he is on the other side of that now. He might have some reason to think so as well, as NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported earlier this week that the Dolphins are unlikely to use the franchise tag on Holland and will probably let him test free agency.

Holland had emerged as a standout in Miami’s secondary over the past four seasons. In 60 NFL games, he has 301 total tackles and five interceptions. He will likely be considered the top safety available in free agency this offseason unless the Dolphins unexpectedly find a way to bring him back.

