DeAndre Baker, Quinton Dunbar reportedly paid off alleged robbery victims

DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar paid off the alleged victims of a robbery that allegedly took place in May, according to a report.

Baker, 22, is a cornerback for the New York Giants, and Dunbar, 27, plays cornerback for the Seahawks. On May 14, Miramar Police in Florida issued arrest warrants for the players, who were accused of robbing some in attendance at a party. They were accused of stealing $7,000 in cash and two watches with a combined value of $43,000. The players were said to have lost about $70,000 at a different party a few days earlier, and then robbed some people in attendance at the May 13 party.

The New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard published a report on Friday in which he said video evidence, Instagram direct messages, and testimonies show the players paid off the alleged robbery victims.

Warrants obtained by Leonard show alleged witness Dominic Johnson served as a middleman in handling the payoff. The four alleged victims are said to have received $55,000 in the payoff on May 15, the day after the arrest warrants were issued.

Dunbar’s attorney, Michael Grieco, contacted authorities to let them know that the victims and witness recanted their testimonies against Dunbar. That took place on May 15, the same day of the alleged payoff.

“On 5/15/20, I was contacted by Michael Grieco, attorney for Dunbar, stating the victims and witness have recanted their sworn/recorded statements against Dunbar,” the warrant reads, according to the New York Daily News. “However, I also want the court to be aware that all five individuals have been threatened and have expressed extreme concern to me regarding their safety. One of the individual(s) was forced to move out of his apartment. The other was receiving texted messages containing pictures of his passport, the same passport that was stolen during the robbery.”

Instagram direct messages from Johnson’s account reportedly corroborate that there was a robbery. Video evidence also supposedly shows people coming in and out of a building, meeting by Grieco’s office, and a black bag where money is visible.

“Got them same n—-s that said they got robbed to say they didn’t … Same n—-s that got robbed I made them fix that sh-t,” Johnson reportedly wrote in an Instagram direct message, seemingly confirming the payoff.

Both Dunbar and Baker turned themselves in on May 16 and spent the night in jail before being released on bond. They each pleaded guilty to the four counts of armed robbery with a firearm charges they faced. Baker is also being charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.