DeAndre Hopkins hoping one team begins pursuing him?

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has received interest from multiple teams since becoming a free agent, but does not appear close to signing. That may be because he is waiting for one specific franchise to make a move.

Hopkins has interest from the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans, but may be waiting for a third team to get involved. According to Mike Jurecki of Arizona Football Daily, Hopkins is waiting for the Kansas City Chiefs to reach a contract extension with defensive tackle Chris Jones, which could free up enough cap space for them to pursue Hopkins.

Hop waiting on Chris Jones extension which would free up cap space to be an option with the Chiefs. — Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) July 9, 2023

This certainly suggests that Hopkins is unhappy with his offers or his interested teams, or perhaps both. The involvement of a third team could drive up his value. Of course, Hopkins might just prefer to play for the Chiefs, a team known for their explosive offense.

There are indications that Hopkins is not pleased with his market. Whether the Chiefs actually pursue him might end up deciding if he settles or holds out for more money.