Reporter reveals why DeAndre Hopkins has not signed with team

DeAndre Hopkins is at a bit of standstill in free agency, and it sounds like the star wide receiver may not be thrilled with the way the market for his services has developed.

Hopkins has taken official visits with both the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported on Sunday that both teams have made offers to the 31-year-old, though Tennessee has been “more aggressive.”

Hopkins is not satisfied with either offer. The reason he has yet to sign a contract is that he is holding out hope that another team will get involved, according to Reiss.

Keep in mind that the Arizona Cardinals tried to trade Hopkins before cutting him. There were no takers largely because he was scheduled to count $30.7 million against the salary cap in 2023 and $26.2 million in 2024. It would stand to reason that both the Titans and Patriots offered him significantly less than that.

At least one team that was repeatedly linked to Hopkins is said to be out of the running, so the Titans and Patriots may only be bidding against one another. It is possible that one of the two teams could up their offer at some point.

Hopkins had 64 catches for 717 yards and 3 touchdowns in 9 games last season. He served a 6-game suspension to start the year for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.