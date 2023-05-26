DeAndre Hopkins linked to 1 AFC team after release

The Arizona Cardinals made the surprising decision to release wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Friday, and it did not take long for him to be linked to one AFC powerhouse.

The Kansas City Chiefs have had interest in Hopkins and even received permission to speak to him prior to the NFL Draft, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. However, the team still might not be able to afford Hopkins’ financial demands even after his release.

The Chiefs received permission to talk with DeAndre Hopkins earlier in the offseason and spoke to him before the draft, per sources. Contract was the hurdle, and to do it now, price would have to come way down. KC likes him, but the deal they gave Donovan Smith makes $$$ tough. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 26, 2023

The Chiefs have never been shy about adding more weapons for Patrick Mahomes, and bringing in Hopkins would certainly be a discouraging move for the rest of the league. The Chiefs have almost no cap space, however, so they would have to get very creative in order to bring him in.

Hopkins’ contract appeared to be the biggest reason behind the Cardinals’ startling decision. The 30-year-old has six career 1,000-yard seasons, but has not performed the feat since 2020 due to injury and suspension.