Friday, May 26, 2023

Cardinals announce stunning decision with DeAndre Hopkins

May 26, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
DeAndre Hopkins without a helmet

Dec 6, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals were unable to trade DeAndre Hopkins, but the star wide receiver will still be playing for a new team this upcoming season.

The Cardinals stunned the NFL world on Friday when they announced they have released Hopkins.

Hopkins, 30, was scheduled to count $30.7 million against the salary cap in 2023 and $26.2 million in 2024. There were reports that the Cardinals had attached too high of an asking price to the veteran wideout. However, Arizona’s decision to release Hopkins means there was not all that much interest in him, anyway. His contract was likely the biggest reason for that.

After the NFL Draft, Hopkins suddenly seemed to change his mind and claim he was open to remaining with the Cardinals. The timing was very convenient, as he previously had no problem rattling off teams he would want to play for.

Hopkins has six seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards in his 10-year NFL career. He has made the Pro Bowl five times. He has missed 17 games over the last two seasons, though some were due to a suspension. There should be plenty of interest in Hopkins on the open market.

