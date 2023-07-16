DeAndre Hopkins’ new contract contains noteworthy incentives

DeAndre Hopkins just locked in a solid amount of guaranteed money on his new contract, but he will still have good reason to work hard from here.

Reports broke on Sunday that the five-time All-Pro wide receiver Hopkins has decided to sign a two-year, $26 million free agent contract with the Tennessee Titans. The deal will run through Hopkins’ age-32 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Hopkins’ Titans contract has $3 million in incentives each year. He will get a $250,000 bonus for hitting 65 receptions (and another $250,000 for every 10 receptions from there, up to $1 million), a $250,000 bonus for hitting 750 yards (and another $250,000 for every 100 yards from there, up to $1 million), plus a $250,000 bonus for hitting four touchdowns (and another $250,000 for every two touchdowns from there, up to $1 million).

As such, Hopkins will get the full $3 million in incentives for each season if he reaches 95 receptions, 1,050 yards, AND 10 touchdowns.

Hopkins obviously has the talent to pull it off, logging 115 catches for 1,406 yards and six touchdowns in his last full season (in 2020 with the Arizona Cardinals). But Hopkins has missed significant time over the last two NFL seasons due to injuries and suspension. He may also struggle to produce numbers with Tennessee’s suspect quarterback rotation (Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, and rookie Will Levis).

The former first-round pick Hopkins took a while to sign with a new team after being cut by Arizona and may have been hoping at one point to land elsewhere. But the Titans seemingly upping the ante with a $26 million contract (plus $6 million more in incentives) looks to have swayed him.