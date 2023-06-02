Report: DeAndre Hopkins viewed as ‘strong possibility’ for 1 team

DeAndre Hopkins may have his choice of a few teams when he is ready to make a decision in free agency, but there are some who believe he is trending toward a reunion with one of his former teammates.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reported on Friday that it is “regarded as a strong possibility” that Hopkins will sign with the Cleveland Browns.

Hopkins reportedly spent time visiting with the Houston Texans this week, but Wilson was told the star wide receiver is not expected to re-sign with his former team.

Hopkins and Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson played together in Houston. When asked about the possibility of a reunion with Hopkins, Watson told reporters this week that the Browns “would love to have him.”

“Me and D-Hop, we just naturally talk. We’ve been talking since the Houston days and then also whenever he left for Arizona, we were always talking,” Watson said, according to Wilson. “He’s always been a brother of mine since how I was coming out of high school. Our connection, our relationship, has always been great.”

Some executives are concerned that Hopkins may not be as explosive as he once was, but the Browns already have Amari Cooper. Hopkins and Cooper would make a great wide receiver tandem and almost certainly create problems for opposing defenses.

Hopkins seems to be enjoying his free agency tour, as evidenced by the way he sent fans into a frenzy with a recent tweet. He will likely continue to take his time, but the Browns are in the running.