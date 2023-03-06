DeAndre Hopkins hints at playing for 1 NFC team

DeAndre Hopkins appears likely to be on the move this offseason, and he seemed to drop a hint about one team he might be interested in playing for.

Hopkins made an unexpected appearance on former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant’s livestream on Monday. Both Bryant and Hopkins were in Dallas, and Hopkins seemed to drop a few hints that he would like to hear from the Cowboys.

"I keep hearing y'all say my name around here. What's up? Talk to me."@DeAndreHopkins hanging out in Dallas on @DezBryant's live stream: pic.twitter.com/3eG1i87CY9 — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) March 6, 2023

“I keep hearing y’all say my name around here. What’s up? Talk to me,” Hopkins said.

This isn’t exactly subtle, though Hopkins could certainly just be using the opportunity to have some fun. Other star players are openly recruiting him as well, so this is hardly unusual.

Hopkins remains under contract with the Arizona Cardinals, but the team certainly appears ready to trade him, partly due to a hefty cap hit. He had had 64 catches for 717 yards and 3 touchdowns last season while being limited to 9 games due to a suspension.