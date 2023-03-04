DeAndre Hopkins getting recruited by 1 star defender

DeAndre Hopkins is getting a rose from one opposing defensive star.

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon took to Twitter on Friday to recruit the Arizona Cardinals receiver Hopkins.

“Breaking news @DeAndreHopkins to the patriots,” the four-time Pro Bowler Judon wrote.

Breaking news @DeAndreHopkins to the patriots 🤩🤩 — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 4, 2023

Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowler himself, caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns last season (after missing the first six games due to a PED suspension). Though he is still under contract with the Cardinals through 2024, the signs seem to indicate that Hopkins will soon be traded.

The Patriots, who went 8-9 in 2022 and missed the playoffs, badly need a WR1 (nobody on their team even hit 850 yards receiving last season). In addition to Hopkins, New England was recently linked to another star wideout on the trade market.