DeAndre Hopkins fined by NFL over taunting penalty

DeAndre Hopkins will be a bit lighter in the pocket over his taunting of San Francisco 49ers defenders in last week’s loss.

Hopkins received a $10,609 unsportsmanlike conduct fine over one specific celebration he did during Monday’s loss to the 49ers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The taunt in question involved Hopkins essentially counting up the defenders around him after making a catch.

DeAndre Hopkins penalized for taunting pic.twitter.com/SehWui1HVe — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) November 22, 2022

This seems pretty tame, but in the context of what the NFL likes to hand out fines for, Hopkins probably should have seen this coming.

Hopkins was involved in quite a lot on Monday night, it seems. In addition to this penalty and fine, Hopkins was accused of incessant trash talk by one Niners defender who also bestowed the wide receiver with a new nickname.