DeAndre Hopkins fined by NFL over taunting penalty

November 26, 2022
by Grey Papke
DeAndre Hopkins without a helmet

Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) against the Houston Texans at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DeAndre Hopkins will be a bit lighter in the pocket over his taunting of San Francisco 49ers defenders in last week’s loss.

Hopkins received a $10,609 unsportsmanlike conduct fine over one specific celebration he did during Monday’s loss to the 49ers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The taunt in question involved Hopkins essentially counting up the defenders around him after making a catch.

This seems pretty tame, but in the context of what the NFL likes to hand out fines for, Hopkins probably should have seen this coming.

Hopkins was involved in quite a lot on Monday night, it seems. In addition to this penalty and fine, Hopkins was accused of incessant trash talk by one Niners defender who also bestowed the wide receiver with a new nickname.

DeAndre Hopkins
