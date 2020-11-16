DeAndre Hopkins, Patrick Mahomes have great exchange about Hail Mary

The Hail Mary connection between Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins was the talk of the sports world on Sunday, and Patrick Mahomes got to enjoy it while the Kansas City Chiefs were on their bye. The former MVP was clearly impressed.

Mahomes tweeted that Hopkins “is a monster” after the star wide receiver somehow caught a game-winning touchdown in between three Buffalo Bills defenders. Hopkins returned the compliment and said he thought he was going to win a Super Bowl ring in 2019 until Mahomes took his game to another level.

Same to you bro! Thought I had a ring last year till u hit GOD mode. https://t.co/nzZ9AWUA2i — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) November 16, 2020

The Chiefs fell behind 21-0 in their AFC Divisional playoff game against Houston last season. Mahomes then proceeded to throw five touchdown passes en route to a comeback victory, and Kansas City won 51-31. You can understand why Hopkins has so much admiration for Mahomes after that game.

While the exchange between Mahomes and Hopkins was great, nothing can top the quote Hopkins delivered about his big catch on Sunday.