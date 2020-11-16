DeAndre Hopkins had awesome quote about his game-winning Hail Mary catch

DeAndre Hopkins made the play of the day Sunday with his Hail Mary catch against the Buffalo Bills, and he had an awesome assessment of it afterward.

Hopkins coolly assessed his role in the play, saying the Buffalo Bills had defended it well — he was just better.

“It was on 3 people. They were in position,” Hopkins said, via Darren Urban of the team’s official website. “It was just a better catch by I.”

The video backs Hopkins’ assertions up. The Bills’ defenders are more or less in position. Hopkins just went up and got it, proving why he’s such a matchup nightmare for opposing secondaries. He’s so good, he leaves his own teammates stunned sometimes. Sunday’s catch was one of those moments.