DeAndre Hopkins’ playoff status in serious doubt?

The Arizona Cardinals have struggled down the stretch, and it does not sound as though help is on the way from some key players.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury on Saturday gave a status update on injured wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and defensive lineman J.J. Watt, and the news was not great on either. According to Kingsbury, there are legitimate questions about whether either player will be able to return before the end of the season.

#Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said he’s unsure when or if WR DeAndre Hopkins or JJ Watt may return from their injuries. Kingsbury: “I’m not sure either one will make it back, and I think it will be close.’’ — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 1, 2022

While this update isn’t shocking for either player, it is certainly discouraging. Hopkins is arguably the bigger absence, and there has never been a clear timeline on his possible return. The lack of clarity several weeks later is not a good sign either.

Hopkins last played in Week 14, and the Cardinals have lost two straight since then. The star receiver’s absence is not the cause of those losses, but it hasn’t helped, and it’s helping to put Kingsbury in a potentially difficult spot as the team staggers toward the postseason.

Photo: Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) against the Houston Texans at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports