Kliff Kingsbury job rumors heat up after latest loss

Kliff Kingsbury was one of the hottest names in coaching less than two months ago. Now, hard as it is to believe, there are whispers about his job security.

The Arizona Cardinals have lost five of their last eight games after a 7-0 start, raising questions about Kingsbury’s late season struggles. This was summed up in a lengthy piece by ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, who noted that dating back to his time at Texas Tech, Kingsbury’s teams are 42-20-1 in the first seven games of a season and 16-43 after.

On the back of that comes increased speculation that if Kingsbury cannot stop the bleeding, the Cardinals might move on. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk speculated Thursday that “it can’t be ruled out” that the Cardinals might move on from Kingsbury if the team loses its final two regular season games, then falls in the NFC Wild Card round. Florio noted that the Cardinals have not hesitated to change coaches in the past, and that Kingsbury only has one year left on his contract at the end of the season.

A Kingsbury ouster does not seem likely. After all, he’s getting big endorsements from some of the best in the business. That said, he needs to figure out how to put an end to the late season collapses that have plagued him throughout his tenure.