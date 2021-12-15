DeAndre Hopkins out for at least regular season with knee injury

The Arizona Cardinals are hoping to make a deep playoff push this year, but their chances have taken a bit of a hit due to DeAndre Hopkins’ knee injury.

Hopkins injured his knee late in Arizona’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. The star wide receiver has been diagnosed with a sprain, and he is expected to miss at least the remainder of the regular season. There’s a chance he could return in the postseason.

Cardinals’ WR DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a sprained knee, but the team is hopeful to get him back at some point in the postseason, leagues sources tell me and @JFowlerESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2021

Hopkins has already missed several games this year with a hamstring injury. He missed just two games through his first eight NFL seasons.

The Cardinals will have tremendous difficulty replacing Hopkins, who has 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. They’re 10-3 and still in good shape with four games remaining, but they’re obviously hoping the Pro Bowler will be back for the playoffs.

Photo: Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) against the Houston Texans at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports