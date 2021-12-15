 Skip to main content
DeAndre Hopkins out for at least regular season with knee injury

December 15, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

DeAndre Hopkins on the sideline

The Arizona Cardinals are hoping to make a deep playoff push this year, but their chances have taken a bit of a hit due to DeAndre Hopkins’ knee injury.

Hopkins injured his knee late in Arizona’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. The star wide receiver has been diagnosed with a sprain, and he is expected to miss at least the remainder of the regular season. There’s a chance he could return in the postseason.

Hopkins has already missed several games this year with a hamstring injury. He missed just two games through his first eight NFL seasons.

The Cardinals will have tremendous difficulty replacing Hopkins, who has 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. They’re 10-3 and still in good shape with four games remaining, but they’re obviously hoping the Pro Bowler will be back for the playoffs.

Photo: Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) against the Houston Texans at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

