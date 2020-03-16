DeAndre Hopkins traded from Texans to Cardinals in David Johnson deal

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans on Monday made what could go down as the biggest blockbuster trade of the NFL offseason.

The Texans have agreed to a deal to send star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona in exchange for running back David Johnson. Houston will also send a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft in exchange for Arizona’s second-round pick this year and fourth-round pick in 2021.

DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth round pick go to Cards for David Johnson and a second round pick this year and a fourth round pick next year. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) March 16, 2020

There was speculation on Monday morning that the Texans could look to trade Hopkins, as they previously had no picks in the top 50 of the 2020 or 2021 NFL Draft. However, the trade will likely be wildly unpopular among fans in Houston.

Hopkins has three years and $40 million remaining on his contract, which is a bargain considering his production. The 28-year-old has 31 touchdown receptions over the past three seasons and has eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in five of the last six years.

Johnson had just 715 total yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in 13 games last season. He was unable to carve out a major role in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense.