DeAndre Hopkins sends awesome tweet about Julio Jones trade rumors

The Arizona Cardinals have not really been mentioned as a potential suitor for Julio Jones should the Atlanta Falcons trade the star receiver, but DeAndre Hopkins wants to help get his team into the mix.

Hopkins made his feelings on the Jones trade rumors known with a hilarious tweet on Friday. The Pro Bowler said someone asked him at the gym if he would consider restructuring his contract to help the Cardinals acquire Jones. Hopkins shared a GIF that said it all.

Somebody at the gym asked me would I restructure my contract for Julio ? pic.twitter.com/71mpbcoWhE — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) May 21, 2021

Larry Fitzgerald has been contemplating retirement, though some recent news made it seem like he could play another season. Even if he does return, Kliff Kingsbury would almost certainly be able to find a spot in his offense for Jones.

If money is the issue for the Cardinals, a Hopkins restructure could help. The team has just over $13 million in salary cap space, according to OverTheCap.com. Jones’ cap number for 2021 is more than $15 million, and the Cardinals still have to sign their draft picks. Hopkins has a reasonable cap hit of $12.5 million, but it’s possible Arizona could move some money around with him or another player.

We know of at least one other star player who wants Jones to join his team, so the recruiting appears to be just getting started.