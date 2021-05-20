Derrick Henry reacts to Julio Jones trade speculation

The Tennessee Titans have been mentioned as a possible suitor for Julio Jones should the Atlanta Falcons trade the wide receiver, and Derrick Henry is crossing his fingers that the deal comes together.

Jeff Schultz of The Athletic published a column on Thursday explaining why the Falcons are likely to trade Jones this summer. He listed a handful of teams that might make sense for the Pro Bowl wide receiver, and the Titans were among them. Henry shared his thoughts on Twitter.

TITAN TF UP https://t.co/LOuqC2mH70 — Derrick Henry (@KingHenry_2) May 20, 2021

Henry is probably speaking for all Titans fans, as Jones would make the team’s offense that much more dangerous. They already have arguably the best running back in football, and A.J. Brown has emerged as a true No. 1 receiver over the past few years. It would be almost impossible for defenses to account for both Jones and Brown.

Of course, the Falcons want to trade Jones because of his massive salary cap hit. The Titans have less than $4 million in cap space, according to OverTheCap.com. That’s why acquiring Jones may be a long shot for them.

Henry is committed to dominating defenders in 2021, as evidenced by the insane workout video he shared earlier this offseason. He’d have even more space to run if the Titans trade for Jones.