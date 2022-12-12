 Skip to main content
49ers offer Deebo Samuel injury update

December 11, 2022
by Grey Papke
Deebo Samuel warms up before a game

Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers playmaker Deebo Samuel suffered a worrying injury during Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the game, the 49ers said Samuel had likely avoided a worst-case scenario, though he will certainly be sidelined.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said the initial belief is that Samuel suffered a high-ankle sprain. While Samuel will undergo further evaluation, Shanahan was clear in saying that the ankle is not broken.

That is essentially the best news the 49ers could have hoped for, even if it is not that great. Samuel’s injury looked like it could be quite severe when it happened (video here), but a sprain at least gives him a chance of returning for the playoffs. In all likelihood, however, this will end Samuel’s regular season, as these types of injuries usually keep players out for roughly a month.

Even without the ankle being broken, the news is likely to provide little solace for Jerry Rice given what he said during the game.

