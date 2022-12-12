Jerry Rice calls out 49ers over Deebo Samuel injury

Deebo Samuel appeared to suffer a significant injury during the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Sunday, and one franchise legend seems to think the team is responsible for what happened.

Samuel was carted off after his leg bent awkwardly underneath him on a running play during Sunday’s blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not long after the injury, Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice took to Instagram to urge the 49ers to “stop running our skill player up the middle.”

Jerry Rice on IG: pic.twitter.com/qsiXqQfjUo — matt ashlock (@matt_ashlock) December 11, 2022

Rice also mentioned in his post how Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo also suffered serious injuries. Lance broke his ankle on a read option play where he kept the ball and ran up the middle. Garoppolo’s injury was different, as he was trying to escape pressure and avoid a sack.

When Samuel requested a trade during the offseason, one report claimed he was unhappy with his role in San Francisco and wanted to be used more as a traditional wide receiver. That likely had something to do with preserving his health.

Kyle Shanahan’s offense is so effective because he is a master at utilizing the versatility of his skill players. Rice clearly thinks Shanahan and his staff should focus more on limiting injury risk.