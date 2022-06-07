Deebo Samuel makes decision on 49ers minicamp

After a tumultuous offseason that included a trade demand, Deebo Samuel has made a significant decision on where things stand with the San Francisco 49ers.

As first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Samuel will attend the 49ers’ mandatory minicamp despite his trade demand. Samuel would have faced discipline had he not attended, and it would have been a significant statement regarding how serious Samuel is about forcing a move.

Source: #49ers star WR Deebo Samuel is expected to attend mini camp starting today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2022

While it’s too soon to say whether this means the worst of the drama is behind them, this is great news for the 49ers. Even if there is still tension between Samuel and the organization, this certainly suggests that things are not so toxic that there isn’t a path to fixing it.

There has not been a lot of news on where things stand between Samuel and the 49ers lately, but there had been some signs that might have had the team feeling cautiously optimistic. This is the biggest signal yet that the two sides may be able to work things out amicably.