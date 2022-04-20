Deebo Samuel asks 49ers to trade him

Deebo Samuel has been openly seeking a new contract this offseason, and the star wide receiver apparently wants the extension to come from a team other than the San Francisco 49ers.

Samuel told ESPN’s Jeff Darlington on Wednesday that he has informed the Niners he wants to be traded.

Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him. He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) April 20, 2022

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media adds that Samuel made the trade request over a week ago. The 49ers have been aware of his feelings for a while now, which is why the two sides have not had serious extension talks.

Samuel is entering the final season of his rookie deal. He has seen other top wide receivers sign massive contracts this offseason, so it is no surprise he wants to cash in. One of those receivers, Davante Adams, signed a five-year, $142.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders after they acquired him via trade. The Green Bay Packers were willing to pay Adams, but he wanted to move on.

The situation with Tyreek Hill was a bit different, though the end result was still a massive extension. Hill signed a four-year, $120 million deal with the Miami Dolphins after they acquired him in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill was seemingly open to remaining with Kansas City if the money was there.

Samuel had a breakout third season in San Francisco. He caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and rushed 59 times for 365 yards. He also scored 14 total touchdowns and established himself as one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL. If the 49ers fulfill his request, expect him to become one of the highest-paid receivers in the league.