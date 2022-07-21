Deebo Samuel wants 1 big change from 49ers

It has been three months since Deebo Samuel asked the San Francisco 49ers to trade him, but the star wide receiver remains on their roster. The Niners have presumably made some effort to sign Samuel to a long-term extension, but Samuel will expect at least one big change if he remains in San Francisco.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said on “The Rich Eisen Show” this week that Samuel does not want to be used as a hybrid wide receiver/running back next season. The speedster is not opposed to taking handoffs, but he does not want to run the ball up the middle and take a beating like a traditional tailback.

“He is a dynamic player. He is a great weapon. He is not a running back and he does not want to be a running back,” Rapoport said. “Would he like to take the ball on end-arounds and stuff? Yes, I think he would, but he would not like to have 10 carries up the middle.”

You can hear more from Rapoport below:

With less than a week to go until the @49ers training camp opens, what is the latest on Deebo @19problemz? @RapSheet delivered the latest. pic.twitter.com/0CAZa40Kjy — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) July 20, 2022

When Samuel first requested a trade, the belief was that he was unhappy with his contract. That may have been true, but Rapoport reported back in April that Samuel was unwilling to negotiate with the 49ers because he no longer wants to play in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. If Shanahan assures Samuel that he will use him as a more traditional wideout, perhaps Samuel will be much more open to signing a new deal with San Francisco.

Samuel caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns in his breakout season last year. He also carried the ball 59 times for 365 yards and another eight scores. He was utilized much more as a running back late in the regular season and into the playoffs.

Samuel carried the ball five or more times in each of San Francisco’s last eight regular season games. He had 27 rushing attempts compared to just 14 catches during the postseason. That obviously did not sit well with him.

Some comments Samuel’s trainer made this week hinted at what the future may hold for the star wideout.