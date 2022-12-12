 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, December 12, 2022

49ers have ambitious goal for Deebo Samuel return

December 12, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Deebo Samuel warms up before a game

Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a significant ankle injury in Sunday’s win, but the team is clearly feeling encouraged about his status a day later.

Samuel has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL and a sprained ankle, but the 49ers expect him to play again during the regular season..

This is roughly what the 49ers expected when they updated Samuel’s status Sunday night. The timeline for a return is more ambitious than most would have expected, however, given this sort of injury might keep most players out for a month or so. Even the most optimistic timeline might not have Samuel back until Week 18, and the 49ers might not even have much of anything to play for by that point.

Samuel’s injury looked quite severe when it happened, so it’s good that it is not a season-ender. The 49ers will clearly be pushing to try to get him back for the playoffs, and apparently even sooner than that.

Article Tags

Deebo SamuelSan Francisco 49ers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus