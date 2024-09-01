Deebo Samuel reacts to teammate Ricky Pearsall being shot in robbery

Deebo Samuel reacted on X Saturday following the news of his teammate, Ricky Pearsall, being shot during a robbery attempt in San Francisco.

Pearsall was shot while heading to an autograph signing in the Union Square area of San Francisco. The suspect was attempting to rob Pearsall over a Rolex watch. Both Pearsall and the suspect were shot during a struggle over the gun and then taken to the hospital.

“He’s good🤞🏾🙏🏾. Thank god!!!!” Samuel wrote on X in response to the news.

Pearsall was said to have been shot in the chest. He is said to be in serious but stable condition. The suspect is said to be in custody.

Pearsall, a wide receiver like Samuel, is entering his rookie season for the 49ers. He was a first-round pick but has missed time in training camp due to a shoulder injury. The Niners have the weekend off before their season-opening game next Monday night at home.